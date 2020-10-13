TAMARYN GREEN pledges R100 000 in the fight against GBV

Former Miss South Africa 2018, Doctor, and model Tamaryn Green has used her influence and reach as one of the countries most loved media personalities to lend her voice in the fight against Gender Based Violence with a donation to the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.

The esteemed model and doctor, made her way to the Eastern Cape this past weekend to meet the Mrwetyana family for the handover of her R100 000 donation in honour of slain GBV victim, Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Uyinene Mrwetyana was a University Of Cape Town student at the time of her untimely passing in August 2019 at the age of 19. Her passing elevated the Gender Based Violence debate across the country and globally. Through her family, the late Uyinene Mrwetyana has been honoured with a Foundation that aims to remember her kind, loving spirit and for what she stood for – rights and safety of women and children.

During a special dedicated handover of her R100 000 donation to the Foundation which was established in November 2019, Tamaryn Green addressed guests and media in attendance at the small ceremony. “So many women and children in South Africa identify with the ongoing violence cast against them daily around the country. I share the same values that Uyinene stood for and believe we need to do more for the rights and safety of women and children. The same values at the core of this vital Foundation” said Dr. Tamaryn Green on the motivation behind her donation.