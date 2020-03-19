Talie Monin RECREATES NEW MEMORIES OF MIRIUM MAKEBA

This month marks what would’ve been Miriam Makeba’s 88th birthday. To celebrate the memory of Mama Afrika, SA’s exciting voice of jazz, Talie Monin, has released her version of Ntyilo Ntyilo.

Ntyilo Ntyilo is a South African evergreen classic, written by Allan Mzamo Silinga and brought to fame by Miriam Makeba.

“I feel quite a connection to Mama Miriam Makeba. It really became apparent to me as I started my music career overseas, far from home. I began to look at my identity as a South African and what it meant to be out there in the world, yet remaining rooted in my musical upbringing” says Monin.

“I looked to her as a musical ambassador of South Africa, as a strong woman who exhibited that strength and confidence in her image and music. It impacted me greatly! This song is appropriate as it was important for me to honour my heritage as a South African somehow in the making of this album. I am also a great lover of Brazilian music. I then discovered that Mama Miriam had done a few Brazilian tunes! So this song really turned out to be the perfect arrangement! I would like to think she would be proud of it. I am grateful for the opportunity to create an interpretation of such a classic”

Talie Monin offers a compelling blend of African~inspired music along with carefully selected contemporary tunes, plus a great many original compositions that make an immediate positive on listeners.

Her success has seen her perform across the globe, most notably at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Ntylio Ntylio appear’s on Talie Monin’s album 24 Strathay, available on all major streaming platform.