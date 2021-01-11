Suzanna Lubrano launches new single ‘Tudo Pa Mi’

After a long sabbatical, Cape Verde legendary songstress Suzanna Lubrano is back with some great new songs. The first new release is ‘Tudo Pa Mi’, a classic Zouk Love song. The music video of ‘Tudo Pa Mi’ is shot in Suzanna’s home town Rotterdam, Netherlands. In the coming weeks, more new songs will be released, including ‘Guerreira’ and ‘Africa Unite’.

In a career spanning 25 years, Suzanna has scored massive hits in countries such as Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde, and has managed to achieve frequent success elsewhere. She has received numerous African music awards and nominations. At the start of the 21st century, Suzanna was one of the creators of Zouk Love, a slower-paced and more sensual type of Zouk. Her ‘Tudo Pa Bo’ album (2002) was a major influence for many pop artists in Lusophone Africa and beyond. The influence of Suzanna’s original Zouk Love music can still be heard in many of today’s pop songs, such as Wizkid’s ‘Joro’.