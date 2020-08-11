SUPPORT PROJECT PLAYGROUND ‘IN HER NAME’ 

Cape Town, 11 August 2020 – As South Africa commemorated national Women’s Day on 10 August, Cape Town-based NPO Project Playground launched a new campaign this month to help South Africans honour and help the women in their lives and communities.

Inspired by the influential, inspirational, and diverse women across South Africa, the campaign is calling on people across the country to make a donation to Project Playground ‘In Her Name’. “Each donation made in someone’s name will support the most vulnerable in our society, some of whom cannot speak for themselves, who are marginalised within their communities, and who are at an exceptionally high risk of experiencing gender-based violence: women and children living with disabilities,” said Project Playground Co-Founder & Director, Frida Vesterberg.

Founded in Langa, Cape Town in 2010, Project Playground provides community education around disabilities, working to reduce stigma. The organisation’s Play on Wheels programme also provides training and support for families who have a child living with disabilities, offering classes, therapy and transportation for children living with disabilities during the week to ensure participants are engaged during the day. Project Playground began the Play on Wheels division because of one young disabled woman named Yolanda who doctors believed will live for less than four years due to her disability, but persevered and lived for 15 inspiring years.

People are encouraged to make donations in Yolanda’s name or one of the remarkable women in their lives by visiting Project Playground’s website. Each donation of R100 or more, will receive a personalised card that can be printed or emailed to the women whose name it is in. For each donation of R500 or more, Project Playground will additionally highlight the recipient on the organisation’s website and social media.

“At Project Playground, we are incredibly proud of Yolanda’s legacy. She has added such meaning and purpose to our lives, however, our Play on Wheels programme needs public support in order to continue this work and we hope this campaign will help us reach more girls like her,” concluded Vesterberg.