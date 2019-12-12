Superstar Ace releases visuals for Shakara!

The eagerly anticipated visuals for the sleek street Afro anthem Shakara by Nigerian producer and performer Superstar Ace are out for your eyes to feast on. Shakara features Zanku master Zlatan and legendary Nigerian disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt. The dynamic trio combined forces to shoot an energetic video full of colourful and vibrant aesthetics inspired by the beautiful city of Ilorin, Nigeria.

Says Superstar Ace. “I was born and raised in Ilorin. It’s referred to as ‘the state of harmony’, so it’s important that the world sees where I’ve come from. I wanted to showcase the sacred culture, stunning textiles and landscape of the city and I believe Dammy Twitch (the director) did an amazing job of capturing just that”.

Says, Dammy Twitch who directed the video, “The Shakara video is a fun, colorful and stylish video with a nice blend of beautiful northern fashion and an authentic street vibe.”

Enough said, Watch Now

Produced by Omobonike Esther

Directed by Dammy Twitch

Cinematography by Oyedele Oluwamuyiwa

Creative Director : Anita Ashiru

Shakara featuring DJ Jimmy Jatt & Zlatan is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

