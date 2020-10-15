Sun-EL musician to launches his second studio album with a new single “Never Never”

South African platinum selling super producer Sun-EL Musician with the powerhouse vocalist, Nobuhle to launch his second studio album “To The World And Beyond” with a new single “Never Never” dropping tomorrow.

The release marks the third single off this up coming succeeding uhuru featuring Azana and Ubomi Abumanga featuring Msaki. ‘Never never’is nostalgia for a place or time you’ve never been to. This addictive, high-energy song produces intense feelings of euphoria. After listening to this feel-good song, good luck resisting a smile or the urge to dance.