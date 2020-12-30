SUN-EL MUSICIAN stunts in ‘TO THE WORLD AND BEYOND’: 31-TRACK, TWO-DISC ALBUM!

Multi award-winning producer, Sun-EL Musician released (4th Dec) his most significant work to date: a staggering 31-track, two-disc album featuring 26 collaborators titled To The World And Beyond.

Stream the album here: http://www.platoon.lnk.to/ttwb

The album in both sound and concept seeks to draw on the fusing of the traditional with the futuristic, with both cosmic and traditional visuals. Sun-EL Musician’s sophomore offering follows his critically acclaimed debut album, Africa To The World, which debuted on the Top 200 Electronic Albums worldwide on Apple Music, and earned him over 50 million streams across various digital platforms.

“This album is a continuation of my debut album Africa To The World and is focused on telling a story of healing and hope through dance music,” shares Sun-EL Musician.

Pegged as the most anticipated album in South Africa for 2020, Sun-EL Musician’s To The World And Beyond album was sitting at well over 7.5 million streams before its release at midnight.

The notable 26 collaborators on the album feature a star studded line-up of South Africa’s award-winning top talent among them Platoon artists, members of the El-World Label and some African heavy weights such as Niniola (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya) and from South Africa—Kwesta, Black Motion, Ami Faku, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Simmy and Msaki.

If you missed the album’s one-of-a-kind, magical virtual concert, watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5aPZ6-I71Y

Join Sun-El Musician To The World And Beyond today by streaming his album now – http://www.platoon.lnk.to/ttwb