Sun-EL Musician sets out “To The World And Beyond”

Multi award-winning producer, Sun-EL Musician, has just released his most significant work to date: a staggering 31-track, two-disc album featuring 26 collaborators titled To The World And Beyond.

The album in both sound and concept seeks to draw on the fusing of the traditional with the futuristic, with both cosmic and traditional visuals. Sun-EL Musician’s sophomore offering follows his critically acclaimed debut album, Africa To The World, which debuted on the Top 200 Electronic Albums worldwide on Apple Music, and earned him over 50 million streams across various digital platforms.

“This album is a continuation of my debut album Africa To The World and is focused on telling a story of healing and hope through dance music,” shares Sun-EL Musician.

Pegged as the most anticipated album in South Africa for 2020, Sun-EL Musician’s To The World And Beyond album was sitting at well over 7.5 million streams before its release at midnight . You can stream or download the 31-track album, To The World And Beyond, globally here: http://www.platoon.lnk.to/ttwb

Watch below how the spaceship took off with Captain Sun-EL Musician