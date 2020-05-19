Sun El Musician flickers a well needed spark of hope in new single ”Ubomi Abumanga” featuring Msaki.

Just the title alone “Ubomi Abumanga” loosely translated to “life hasn’t stopped” is sure to give anyone goosebumps. It is worthy to point out that Msaki and Sun-El Musician represent the new era of independent musicians. Both known for giving us chart topping hits that drive the message of hope, motivation and positivity, the pair are certainly our frontline staff.

Msaki reminisces, reassures, reaffirms about the road less travelled and Sun El Musician lays the fertile ground, with shakers, trumpets and piano rolls, perfect ingredients for yet another hit. So if you are looking for a comeback, a new chapter, a realignment be sure to give it a spin

Sun El Musician x Msaki – Ubomi Abumanga is the second single of the album To The World And Beyond..