STORMZY SIGNS TO 0207 DEF JAM / UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP!
Written by Qello Mapanya on December 2, 2020
British rapper Stormzy, one of the most successful British musical artists to emerge in the past decade, is the first signing to Universal Music Group’s newly launched 0207 Def Jam record label. Stormzy has spent much of his professional career with Warner Music’s label Atlantic, which distributed his Merky label.
Stormzy has had an incredible run as both an independent and signed artist. He’s gone home with three BRIT Awards (British Male Solo Artist in 2017 and 2020, then British Album of the Year in 2018 for Gang Signs & Prayers), two BET Awards and has been nominated for the Mercury Prize.