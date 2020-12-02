STORMZY SIGNS TO 0207 DEF JAM / UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP!

British rapper Stormzy, one of the most successful British musical artists to emerge in the past decade, is the first signing to Universal Music Group’s newly launched 0207 Def Jam record label. Stormzy has spent much of his professional career with Warner Music’s label Atlantic, which distributed his Merky label.

The English rapper’s move to the U.K. imprint comes after spending almost three years with Atlantic Records, where he released his sophomore studio album Heavy Is The Head in December 2019. Stormzy is the new label’s first major signing and he joins co-head Alec Boateng (who he extensively worked with in Atlantic U.K.), co-president Alex Boateng and marketing director Jacqueline Eyewe.

Stormzy has had an incredible run as both an independent and signed artist. He’s gone home with three BRIT Awards (British Male Solo Artist in 2017 and 2020, then British Album of the Year in 2018 for Gang Signs & Prayers), two BET Awards and has been nominated for the Mercury Prize.