2020Moments: Stormzy crowned Best Male at Brit Awards, gives great performance

Stormzy was honoured with the award for best male solo artist for the 2nd time last night at the annual Brit awards, recognising what haD been an immense past year for the artist.

Following accepting the award, Stormzy took to the stage to deliver a high-energy 10 minute medley performance, which incorporated several tracks from the new album, including his latest single “own it” alongside the brilliant Burna boy.