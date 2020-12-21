STONEBWOY GAVE US “ANLOGA JUNCTION”

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy dropped his expansive fourth studio album – ‘Anloga Junction’ on 24th April. The album drop coincided with the official video release of lead single “Nominate”, featuring Grammy-winning R&B icon Keri Hilson. Directed by Denzel Williams and styled exclusively by Tommy Hillfiger in the Tommyx Lewis collection, the video is set in LA with Stonebwoy and Keri playing the roles of casting directors for a beauty pageant.

Speaking on the collaboration, Keri explains, “I love the song we’ve done. I’ve always wanted to feel like this! Working with Stone was also a really nice surprise. It was random how we met & I think the best music is made like this.”

The song follows on from the single releases of “African Party”, “Understand” featuring Alicai Harley and “Good Morning” featuring Chivv & Spanker, all of which are featured on ‘Anloga Junction’.

The album itself is an extensive 15-track release that features an array of collaborations with artists such as Hilson, Harley, Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Zlatan, Diamond Platnumz and Jahmiel. Discussing the concept behind the album, Stonebwoy says, “Where do we acknowledge our true roots and embrace our differences in the diaspora?…Why Anloga Junction? Because creativity has taken a spiritual cause on my journey to get to this present day… Anloga (Alakple, Volta, Ghana) is where this journey really started…”

Hailing from Accra, Ghana, Stonebwoy rose to international stardom after winning the BET Award for ‘Best International Act’ in 2015. Also receiving nominations from MTV, EMA and the Grammys, he has since collaborated with a slew of international stars, including Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Kranium, Chris Martin, Samini, Patoranking, Obrafour and R2Bees.

‘Anloga Junction’ marks the next chapter in the story of Stonebwoy—One of West Africa’s most celebrated talents.

Couple weeks ago Stonebwoy teamed up with the Nigerian superstar Davido to activate fastive with a brand new smash titled “Activate” the video is currently on1,556,892 views on YouTube.

Stream album here: https://kv-online-talent.lnk.to/AJ20

Download the lead singles: “Black Madonna” feat. Diamond, “Nominate” feat. Keri Hilson & “Bow Down” feat. Nasty C here: https://we.tl/t-WeQ5JFXb4Z

Also catch Stonebwoy line on the Lowdown this Saturday with KMG and Noah Makholwa