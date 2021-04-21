Stonebwoy teams up with Vic Mensa on new anthemic song, Blessing

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 21 April 2021 – Grammy nominated, multi award-winning Afro Dancehall and Reggae superstar, Stonebwoy, has teamed up with activist rapper, Vic Mensa, on new anthemic song BLESSING.

As the title suggests, BLESSING speaks to manifesting blessings in one’s life, and is the perfect anthem to carry throughout the year.

“Our thoughts manifest into our reality and often we sit and expect to be blessed without any carnal input. This song speaks about the things I’ll do this year which are very relatable to everyone one. I hope the song motivates those aspiring to achieve these blessings,” shares Stonebwoy.

Describing his collaboration with Ghanaian-American based rapper as a “beautiful masterpiece”, BLESSING drops as a both an audio and music video release.

Stream or download Stonebwoy’s BLESSING featuring Vic Mensa here: https://kv-online-talent.lnk.to/SBBS/

Watch BLESSING music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w45ZSMPp6tA