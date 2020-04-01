stonebwoy hands out free sanitisers in ghana

The Ghanaian dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has tendered in his contribution towards curbing the spread of coronavirus in the form of free hand sanitisers distributed to the residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

“We’re giving out free sanitisers at the BHIM shop located at Ashaiman as our way of contributing to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” explained Stonebwoy

This West African country has seen 152 confirmed case and five deaths since the virus was first detected on March 12.

Stonebwoy urged the public to collaborate in the efforts made by the state to combat the spread of this disease with a rigid adherence to the rules and regulations that had been put in place, he further advised the citizens to exhibit care to one another most importantly the vulnerable in the society,

Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy’s real name), has landed in to the music scene back in 2010, after 4 albums he reinvented himself with a new style he calls “Afro Dancehall” which is a fusion of Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggae”.

Earlier this month he dropped a new video “Good morning” that not only reflects his success but also hints the contents of his upcoming album to be released 25th April.

pre-order it now here.