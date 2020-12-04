Stonebwoy and Davido activates the Festive season

Written by on December 4, 2020

Ghanaian multi-award winning Dancehall and Reggae  artist Stonebwoy  and Nigerian sensation  Davido teams up to set the wheels of festivity in motion in they soon to be festive sing anthem titled ‘Activate’. The official video directed by Yaw Skyface, is a montage of delightful moments capturing two artists in a golf course, another scene the pair have exchanged T-shirts barring colours of their countries with ther names engraved at the back.

Incase you have  Davido last time on Transafricaradio here is the throwback listen here:

KMG also had the pleasure of hanging out with Stonebwoy after the release of the album ‘Anloga Junction’ listen below

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

TOMI OWÓ RELEASES VISUALS TO ‘BEAUTIFUL’ ALONG WITH REMIX EP

December 4, 2020

0 0

Sat-B emits love vibrations in a new EP ROMANTIC SOUNDS

December 4, 2020

0 0

NATHI MANKAYI & MNQOBI YAZO teams LEGENDARY DUO IN AN EXCEPTIONAL BLEND OF UTHANDO!

December 4, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Sat-B emits love vibrations in a new EP ROMANTIC SOUNDS

Thumbnail
Previous post

Nigerian singer Flavour defines the ‘Flavour of Africa’

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST