Spokenpriestess pulls up in all African female cast for her debut single

South African Afrobeats DJ, Spokenpriestess, is about to release her first musical work with a Shemix to Yung Verbal’s track, “Rotation”. Called up by the rapper to give his hit single a new life, the DJ pulled the song together by hailing an all-female cast that represents multiple corners of the continent.

The “Rotation Shemix” is a kick butt anthem featuring Lioness, Phlow, Tamarsha, Moozlie and Crystal Asige who all bring the kind of attitude any woman can relate to. After a radio-esque announcement by Spokenpriestess, Namibia’s Lioness sets the tone with a punchy verse followed by Nigeria’s Phlow who dishes a bossy dancehall inspired delivery. South African songbird Tamarsha adds her signature voice and catchy hook to the feat right before Moozlie rocks the party with her finesse. Kenya’s Crystal Asige sends off the song in a fierce checkmate delivered with sprinkles of Kiswahili giving us something to learn as we jam along.

Known for her passion for all things African, Spokenpriestess cements the song as the start of a bigger cause to create connections across the continent, particularly amongst women in the creative industry. It couldn’t have come at a better time as South Africa celebrates Women’s Month in August. Make sure to request it on radio and stream it when it officially drops as this Pan-African tune is all the feel good energy the doctor just ordered.