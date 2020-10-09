Soweto’s Finest enters the month of October with a Bang! 

South African most strapping and charming dance crew/artists Soweto’s Finest dropped their highly anticipated EP “TIKOLOSHI GANG” this past Friday and managed to reach a certification level. Almost year of having released their hit single “Tikokoshi” which features Bizizi & Kaygee the dance dynamos managed to reach double platinum status for that single. The plaque was handed to them at a dancerthon at their studios in Johannesburg.

The single has been one of the songs that took the country by storm in the year 2020 and has been the biggest highlight of the Amapino culture. It has managed to get 7.6 Million Streams across all digital platforms and has managed to top radio charts and got people doing the #TikoloshiChallenge that has driven the song and managed to get it to be a hit single. Tikoloshi is about the different lives between normal working people as compared to those in the entertainment business who wake up to hustle when others are sleeping. The song was written by Soweto’s Finest, Kaygee DaKing & Bizizi. The song has definitely set the bar and managed to put the guys on the Map. Their current EP “Tokoloshi Gang” features 10 tracks which have already taken the SA Amapiano followers by storm. The EP features the single “Njalo Njalo’ which is doing great on all platforms.

Click here to listen: https://SowetosFinest.lnk.to/TikoloshiGang