South Sudanese legend Gordon finally reunites with his family

From looted bank accounts to bulldozed houses forcing him to skip the border in to Uganda finally exciting news for Gordon, the South Sudanese legend and ‘King of Music’ has travelled to Uganda with his cousin Paul Biel to finally be reunited with their families! After six long years of waiting, Gordon and Paul’s recently awarded permanent residency status means that they are once again able to travel and see their family. The pair will return to Australia later this year, in time for the release of Gordon’s recently completed second album for the Music in Exile label, Community.

Travel safe Gordon & Paul!

Unfortunately, this means we have had to cancel Gordon’s appearance at the Malthouse Outdoor Theatre in Melbourne tonight, and we thank everyone who has shown their support. Instead, you can catch Nai Palm performing .

And the news doesn’t stop there! We are very pleased this month to welcome Gordon to the live bookings roster at both Ground Control Touring in North America and ATC Artists in the UK and Europe! As we look ahead to another busy year of releases and recording, Gordon would like to make a pledge to his fans overseas that he will be back on the road again, whenever the world allows! Stay safe, stay tuned, and with the help of these two incredible agencies, we’ll be celebrating together in no time.