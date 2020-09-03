South ASfrican rappers Chad Da Don and YoungstaCPT unite once more on a new single Prada

Hot off the heels of his highly acclaimed single Keep It Together featuring Emtee. Chad Da Don reunites with YoungstaCPT for the release of new hard hitting single dubbed Prada ahead of his album release in October.

Prada is one fast-paced rap experience that finds the two collaborators exchanging scorching verses on a hard hitting drill-feel instrumental. Chad continues his impeccable work ethic in 2020 gearing up for his second studio album earmarked to drop next,

Chad once again exhibits his versatility as an artist on Prada combining with YoungstaCPT to execute the impressive single with unforced flow and impeccable delivery that cannot be ignored. The song combines superb lyrical prowess, youthful and authentic in its sound.

Stream/Download #Prada here: https://music.apple.com/za/album/prada-feat-youngstacpt-single/1529535729

#Prada is set to give way to Chad’s album titled Dreams Don’t Sleep. His fans have been eagerly awaiting since release of highly acclaimed debut album dubbed The Book of Chad.

Make sure to request #Prada on your favourite radio stations. Follow Chad Da Don on social media for updates on album release.