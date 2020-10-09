South Africa’s sweetheart back with a new single ‘fixate’ and off her upcoming album ‘Trouble In Paradise’

Award-winning singer Shekhinah, returns with the release of her new single ‘Fixate’ featuring BeyT and pre-order for her upcoming album ‘Trouble In Paradise’. “Fixate” is the long awaited new single from the talented artist since her award winning album ‘Rose Gold’ that was revered by fans for its raw and honest lyrics. Staying true to form, the mid-tempo bop provides the perfect foundation for Shekhinah’s signature hypnotic vocals, is complemented by BeyT’s smooth tone and showcases the scope of her sharp songwriting and dynamic voice.

“The making of this song has been quite extensive and over a long period of time; we started working on the song in the beginning of 2018, gradually and consistently added and changed a lot of things, till we settled on the version you hear today. It was inspired by “imposter syndrome”, I think that’s what it’s called… It was inspired by a lot of ups and downs and change, from I guess young adult to adult. It’s a reminder to always be on my side, being a team player on my own team; it’s a love letter to self and really sets the tone for the rest of the project. On this particular song, I worked with Bey T, a super talented artist from Kenya whom I met at MR EAZI’s Empower Africa in Capetown 2019. I just loved her sound and really appreciated her work ethic, it was such a great time in studio and having her in Johannesburg.” Says Shekhinah

The release of ‘Fixate’ launches the pre-order for her long awaited sophomore alum ‘Trouble In Paradise’. Shekhinah says of the album, “My new project “Trouble in Paradise” is a continuation of my first album “RoseGold” which spoke to blissful ignorance. The idea is that all that was RoseGold is now ablaze. Paradise is no longer the place it used to be and trouble has come. Red for me signifies the burning of Paradise and the polaroid picture on fire signifies memories of the past. A broken heart ties in the melted ice cream (to signify comfort eating), the cassette tape (speaking to treasured memories/nostaligia) and the car illustration which is an ode to the “Suited” music video which brings the concept full circle.”

Pre-order ‘Trouble in Paradise’ and get Shekhinah’s new single ‘Fixate’ here.