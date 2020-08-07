South African vocalist S-TONE KICKS OFF THE PRE ODER FOR HIS UP COMING E.P
Written by Qello Mapanya on August 11, 2020
Deprecated: class-oembed.php is deprecated since version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. in /home/www/transafricaradio.net/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 4903
S-tone had graced streets this past week with the release of his new single “Imali Yami” featuring MaTen which kicks off the pre-order for his upcoming album titled “Mbambane” which is set to drop this August 2020.