South African vocalist S-TONE KICKS OFF THE PRE ODER FOR HIS UP COMING E.P

Written by on August 11, 2020


S-tone had  graced streets this past week  with the release of his new single “Imali Yami” featuring MaTen which kicks off the pre-order for his upcoming album titled “Mbambane” which is set to drop this August 2020.

