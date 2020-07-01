South African veteran Actress Merry Twala Lays to rest under strict restrictions

The funeral of veteran South African actress and entertainer Mary Twala will take place on Thursday morning, 9 July 2020.

Due to the current global pandemic of Covid19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed. No members of the public may attend the funeral.

As the country mourns the passing of an icon with a career spanning over six decades, Twala, who was affectionately known as “Mampinga” captivated South African households with her incomparable talent.

The devastating news of Twala’s passing at the age of 79 had been announced on social media by Somizi Mhlongo Motaung, her son and well-known entertainer several days after she was admitted to Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital.

The service will be held at a venue in Soweto and will be live streamed across various news and social media outlets during the time 07:30 and 09:30 on Thursday, 09 July 2020.

Access the live stream on the following Social Media Pages

T: https://twitter.com/somizi

FB: https://m.facebook.com/MohaleTebogoMotaung/

W: https://hopmedialive.com/

Y: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmQsI2jRosNZAIf2pm2r7w