SOUTH AFRICAN Tarryn Lamb RIDES A GLOBAL WAVE WITH David Gresham Entertainment Group

The David Gresham Entertainment Group is proud to welcome award winning artist and songwriter Tarryn Lamb to a global publishing agreement. This agreement will see the company administer Tarryn’s copyright around the world.

Born and bred in the beautiful Cape Town, Tarryn Lamb is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in South Africa. Her repertoire includes English & Afrikaans material in various genres like pop, adult-contemporary, country, dance and R&B. Tarryn has written and performed on a string of hits including ‘Mal Oor Jou’ and ‘I feel Good Today’.

“We’ve been enormous fans of Tarryn since the first time we heard Blackbyrd & have been following her career closely ever since. To now have the opportunity to work with her on a global scale is really exciting for our team, we’ve been privileged to hear some of the new songs in her repertoire & we’re certain that the best is yet to come very soon” Andrew Mitchley, Gresham Music Group

Gresham Music Group is the leading independent music company in Africa. Established in 1972 by radio & television pioneer David Gresham. The Gresham Music Group consists of 5 distinct and interchangeable business units, namely, David Gresham Records, the quintessential record label for African music creators, having handled the distribution & music related affairs for stars such as Bantu Soul, Rouge, Nutty Nys, Iggy Smallz, Miza, Slikour, Zikhona, Jimmy Nevis, The Gugulethu Tenors, Myzozo, Faith Evans, Shirley Caesar, Janet Jackson, Childish Gambino, Brian McKnight, Ashanti, Boyz II Men, Snoop Dogg, Joe, DJ Khaled,