SOUTH AFRICAN SUPERSTAR Nasty C, adds some visuals to his smash single ” BOOKOO BUCKS”

Today, multi-platinum rapper and the “coolest kid in Africa,” Nasty C, drops a hot new video for his smash single “BOOKOO BUCKS.” The flashy “BOOKOO BUCKS” visual shows the 23-year-old Durban native in all his glory, throwing the hottest house party in South Africa. The video pans to an equally lit scene with Atlanta’s very own, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit. Ahead of its release, Nasty C posted a quick teaser of the “BOOKOO BUCKS” video to Instagram with behind the scenes footage of him, Lil Keed, and Lil Gotit in conversation. Lil Keed shares some words with Nasty C saying, “You went hard on this shit”.

“BOOKOO BUCKS” is directed by Nasty C and inspired by the rapper’s latest trip to Atlanta where he recorded the high-energy track. The single is on Nasty C’s recently released album ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER.

WATCH “BOOKOO BUCKS” NOW

Solidified by Billboard as “South Africa’s best bet for a mainstream crossover,” Nasty C has delivered hit after hit including “There They Go”, “They Don’t” featuring T.I., “Eazy”, and “Palm Trees”cementing his spot as Africa’s next big global sensation.

In July, Nasty C teamed up with the legendary DJ Whoo Kid to release his first-ever mixtape, a musical masterpiece titled, “ZULU”. In June, Nasty C and T.I. joined Late Night with Seth Meyers for a virtual performance of “They Don’t”.