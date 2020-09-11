SOUTH AFRICAN STAR WILLY CARDIAC IGNITES THE STREETS WITH A DOUBLE DOSAGE RELEASE

WILLY CARDIAC has set the South African Hip Hop scene ablaze with his emo punk take on trap music. Willy shot to international attention with his earlier release Fan Of Me featuring R&B sensation Eric Bellinger, along with stand out singles Sippy Dippy, No Percs, Maniac Lullaby and Blinky earning him over half a million streams.

Willy returns now with a double dosage release on new project Sex & Pearls – easily showcasing his ability to switch between flows on new tracks Babe Don’t Trip and Run ft DJ Maphorisa.

Babe Don’t Trip is a high-octane trip filled with braggadocious bars delivered over a thumping bassline and distorted synths. The 19-year-old Willy Cardiac, shows his dexterity by infusing his raps with a punk aesthetic and easily displays why he is considered the ‘voice of the youth’ in South Africa with this electro-tinged, trap soundscape where he shows his versatility on the energetic track.Continuing on with the Sex & Pearls project, Willy Cardiac features DJ Maphorisa on Run.

Balancing a sound blend of Afrobeat and trap, the DJ Maphorisa produced joint shows off Willy’s incredible skillset as he rap-sings on this melodic offering. Run rounds up the paired release and unfolds the many facets of Willy Cardiac.

Sex & Pearls drops today Friday 11 September 2020 with both Babe Don’t Trip and Run featuring DJ Maphorisa.

Available on all digital stores.