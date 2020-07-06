SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS Zoë Modiga’S ALBUM ‘Inganekwane’ finally OUT
Written by Qello Mapanya on July 6, 2020
Zoë Modiga’s highly anticipated sophomore release ‘Inganekwane’ was released just over is out. ‘Inganekwane’, translated “zulu fairytale” is a melting pot of Western African rhythm, nostalgic guitars, Southern African sensibilities, heartfelt Zulu storytelling and a transformative intention.
Stream it here: platoon.lnk.to/Inganekwane
Incase you have missed Zöe Modiga sharing her journey of self identity and unpacking this new album on the Jazz Sessions with Moafrika wa Mokhathi listen here: