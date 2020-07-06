SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS Zoë Modiga’S ALBUM ‘Inganekwane’ finally OUT

Zoë Modiga’s highly anticipated sophomore release ‘Inganekwane’ was released just over is out. ‘Inganekwane’, translated “zulu fairytale” is a melting pot of Western African rhythm, nostalgic guitars, Southern African sensibilities, heartfelt Zulu storytelling and a transformative intention.

Stream it here: platoon.lnk.to/Inganekwane

Incase you have missed Zöe Modiga sharing her  journey of  self identity and unpacking this new album on the Jazz Sessions with Moafrika wa Mokhathi listen here:

 

 

 

