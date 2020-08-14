South African songstress Msaki commemorates Marikana Massacre in a new single Blood Guns and Revolutions

Hailing from from East London in theEastern Cape Provence composer and singer-songwriter Msaki Releases is a song much close to her heart and has been a long-awaited release for her fans. The song is a significant piece of a wholistic theme around her album. Written and produced by her, together with the esteemed composer and dear friend, Neo Muyanga.

The song-catcher continues to share a strong and elaborative thought-process behind the intention of the song:

“I began to write this song out of guilt, gratitude, disillusionment and confusion. I was growing tired of hearing politicians who seemed to be more concerned with enriching themselves with resources that could be making an attempt to balance these deep ravines of inequality”-Msaki

“What ‘Blood guns and revolutions’ is also about is ‘white monopoly capital and its allies. That’s the buffalo in the room. Fundamentally designed to get maximum profit while keeping the cost of labour down and letting the few that ‘own’ (read unlawfully looted and retained) the means of production decide what happens to the surplus. Surplus value. People die for this. Those people are usually black. How tragic that the state would show up armed and perforate black bodies with bullets so that platinum profits could keep being funneled to London Mining Company without interruption. A company that was not even willing to engage workers. So yes police brutality in this country looks like black people killing black people but did this democracy ever truly make an attempt to exorcise its demons or did we just paint the ‘mello- yello’ white?”

