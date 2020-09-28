South AFRICAN SONGSTRESS ami faku to give a live perfomence in celebration of her Album

Yesterday Ami Faku celebrated the one year anniversary of her modern debut classic album, Imali. One year, a platinum single, 2 gold singles and a Female of The Year award later, Ami Faku’s debut album has won a lot of accolades, cementing herself as one of the most important voices of the 2010s.

Having reached gold with Imali and Inde Lendlela and platinum with Ubuhle Bakho in South Africa, Ami Faku has also managed to take her modern AfroSoul sound across to East Africa and collaborate with collective, EA Wave. This coming Friday Ami Faku is geared up to take center stage at Joburg Theatre performing “Imali” the show will be stream on Watcha TV this Friday

Congratulations to Ami Faku on an amazing year, here’s to more good music.