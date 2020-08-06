SOUTH AFRICAN SONG BIRD AMI FAKU TAKES OVER EAST AFRICA

Ami Faku has been nominated for Best Newcomer in Africa and Best Female Artist in Southern Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards.

Coming off her collaboration with East African collective, EA Wave, who re-imagined some of her classics, Ami Faku also won Female Artist of The Year at the SAMAs and with her two nods at this year’s AFRIMMA‘s, she looks to add another accolade to her long list of accomplishments

Taking her Southern African talents to East Africa, Ami Faku shows that her modern AfroSoul sound resonates with audiences beyond South African borders.

Stream and listen to EA Wave Re-imagines Ami Faku now.