South African singer-songwriter Tellaman pledges a life for love

Described as an Afro love song the track, CROSS MY HEART, features rising star Alpha P, an 18-year old singer-songwriter from Nigeria. Not giving much away, Tellaman says the single – which he co-wrote with Alpha P and crowned Yung and which was produced by Select_Play – celebrates love and the people we love, describing it as “true, honest and one of best songs I’ve ever created”.

Self-taught musician Tellaman, or Thelumusa Owen, was born and raised in Durban and started dabbling with music at the age of fifteen; his big break came in 2014 when he got the opportunity to work with Soul Candi Records. DEF JAM AFRICA recently launched and added Tellaman to their roster of some of Africa’s most influential artists and MC’s.

The multi-talented artist – he is a singer, songwriter and producer – says he loves music “because I get to speak about things I’m uncomfortable talking about with people. And I don’t have to say anything when listening to it, I can just take it in.”

Having only worked in the industry for six years, he has already amassed an impressive following and a remarkable resume – 2019 saw him release the album God Decides, his fourth studio project after his debut on Soul Candi Sessions 15 in 2014, his 2016 mixtape Mind vs Heart, and the 2017 EP Lucid Dream.

The SAMA nominated artist is inspired by experiences and people around him and admits that he is not a ‘one style of music’ kind of guy. “I think that is pretty evident in the music I make. I listen to anything I can get my hands on, as long as it sounds good to me, but R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz and Afro Soul is my go-to.”

Tellaman is renowned for his versatility, universal sound and relatable lyrics, and CROSS MY HEART FT. ALPHA P, like the rest of his music, promises to impress.

The visuals, shot in Nigeria, was seen for the first time across TRACE URBAN yesterday. Set your reminder for TONIGHT 7PM SAST | 6PM WAT | 8PM EAT only on Youtube