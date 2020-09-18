South African singer Nandi Madida renders an ode for African curves

Written by on September 18, 2020

Award winning songbird Namdi Madida who has recently featured in Beyoncès Black Is King has released a love letter to African bodies in  her new single “Organic”. Released under the newly signed record deal   with Sony Music, this jammer encourages women to appreciate and rock their curves with pride.

In this single which  the songstress dedicates to Sara Baartman who was born in South Africa whose body is appropriated on mainstream media however she was never celebrated instate  she was abused due to the European objectification of her curves.

“Organic” is a Madida family  collaboration project produced by Nandi’s husband Zakes Bantwini written by both Nandi Madida and Bantwini with an input of their three-year-old son, Shaka.

