SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER RICKY RICK LAUNCHES THE COTTONFEST LAB LIVE SERIES

Popular lifestyle youth platform CottonFest today announced their partnership with The Department of Arts and Culture, as they launch the upcoming digital series The Lab Live next week. As a build up to the 3rd annual Cotton Fest set to take place in February 2021, the Lab Live is an initiative powered and supported by The Department of Arts and Culture, set up to empower future industry players from the safety of their homes, in light of the current global situation.

South African hip hop artist and festival creator, Riky Rick, will host this powerful series of educational sessions that will be featured on all CottonFest channels for fans to both enjoy and also learn from.

Curated under the main theme of Going Forward, the series will centre around four relevant topics, where experts, in their own field, will share their knowledge and advice to encourage the industry during this difficult time. Topics include The Industry; Your Brand; Legalities and Royalties; Festival and Brands.

The Lab Live guest speakers are a list of high profile industry players including

Kreative Kornerr Founders, Mzukisi Siwundla and Thato Tlhankana

Matchbox Live CEO, Theresho Selesho

Jägermeister Experiential Marketing Manager, Bea Theron

Attorney, Manaileng Maphike

Artist manager and A&R, Bash Vision

Publicist extraordinaire, Melanie ‘Hypress’ Ramjee

“With the industry currently flipped on its head, the CottonFest family came together with the Department of Arts and Culture to bring you this interactive and informative digital series. The initiative was created to gather some of our favourite industry leaders to share their knowledge and insights around various topics within the entertainment industry with us. Ultimately it’s all about being informed, regrouping and finding the new norm, so we can progress as a culture and figure out what comes next” said Riky Rick on Instagram yesterday.