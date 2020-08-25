South African Rapper Nasty C kicks of the countdown to his highly anticipated album

The South African award winning rapper  and prolific artist Nasty C has geared up for the touch down of his  jam packed offering this coming Friday the 28 August 2020. This 20 tracked album titled “Zulu Man with some Power”, marks his  first album under Def Jam International but the rapper’s  third studio album following his 2016 debut Bad Hair and  the 2018 Strings and Bling which the masses are still recovering form.

The first singles out ‘there they go’, ‘they don’t’, ‘Zulu man’, ‘Palm trees’ and ‘Easy’ have whipped enough anticipation for the album, it has only been pre-released on apple music this far and it features some international acts  the likes of T.I, Young Thug and Big Sean.  Nasty C has also been very generously dishing out details he has confirmed that the album will consist of 16 tracks and will be divided into 4 sections. As per his instagram forecast post,  section 1 is bound to send out  ripples goosebumps, while section 2 & 3 comes with a strict precaution measure “bundle up it’s a roller coaster ride” section 4 is  bubbling with mixed emotion that calls for a solid leaning structure, even a “rusty pole”.

check out the PRE-RELEASE HERE 

