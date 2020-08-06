South African rapper Kwesta expecting his second born

South Africa‘s favourate rapper Kwesta proved yet agin that is possible to be major of every studio and remain a grounded committed family man.

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda has send social media reeling with excitement upon breaking of them expecting their second born. The couple flooded instagram feed with broodiness when they shared a cute picture of them along with her adorable princess Kai whom by the way bears a heavy resemblance of his father.

“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together. There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head… And then LOVE once again… Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up… Eintlek… iVrou ispati maan, simithi, sigwinye ighabhu” Kwesta’s caption read.

Kwesta and Yolanda tied a the not back beautiful intimate traditional Zulu ceremony with the white wedding following shortly after. FanS were treaded to a frond seat with a montage of both occasions binded in a music video of a single Khethile khethile Zulu phrase translating to till “chose you forever” and is has been love ever since.