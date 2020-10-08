SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER Khuli Chana TO PREMIERE A NEW Music documentary series “The Originators”

Music industry powerhouse, the Motswakoriginator, Khuli Chana, continues to solidify his business brand in the media space now adding TV show creator and executive producer credits to his portfolio with new TV show, The Originators.

The Originators is a music documentary series that incorporates live performances and focuses on trailblazers, pioneers and musicians that have originated a sound and/or movement. As a trailblazer himself and one of the leading pioneers to commercialise Motswako music, Khuli Chana shares: “I’m excited to finally announce my new project. The Originators TV show was created to play a role in history by documenting stories that often go untold. It’s important to me as a black creator to not only leave a legacy behind for myself, but other pioneers who are influencing the current status quo and generations to come.”

Khuli Chana’s The Originators is coming to TRACE Urban this October.

