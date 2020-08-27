South African Rapper Khuli Chana celebrates his birthday with a new single ”Basadi” featuring Cassper Nyovest

Music industry powerhouse, the Motswakoriginator, Khuli Chana, celebrates his birthday today with a highly anticipated drop of his Basadi single with visuals featuring Cassper Nyovest dropping at midnight.

Set your reminders for the Basadi music video premiere here: https://youtu.be/rSw_n_fxJHs You can also catch the TV premiere of the Basadi music video all day tomorrow on MTV Base Southern Africa, East Africa and West Africa.

The Basadi drop sees the two Maftown giants pay tribute to the late HHP with their Jabba riddled lyrics showing appreciation for both women and their love of music. “Of the three collaborations I’ve done with Cassper Nyovest, this is the first one that we worked on together from start to finish in the same space,” shares Khuli Chana.

The multi award-winning muso adds: “When we were in studio, the chemistry was just right, and it comes across in the track. We brought that same energy to the music video and I believe this is our strongest joint offering and can’t wait for everyone to experience the music visually.”

Produced by Cassper Nyovest, Basadi is Khuli Chana’s latest offering off his Planet of the Have Nots album. The music video was shot in a secret location and the feel-good energy of the song comes across in the rich imagery that will transport you into a different world and is the perfect soundtrack to mark the Motswakoriginator’s birthday and set the tone for the summer ahead.