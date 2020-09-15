South African rapper J Molley to drop a first single off his upcoming mixtape “All Is Fair In Love and War”

22-year old new school Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Visual Director, J Molley is dropping his first single Ang’na Stress ft Yanga Chief and Costa Titch on Friday, 18th September from his upcoming star-studded mixtape All Is Fair In Love and War. 
The 14-track upcoming project features collaborations with a variety of new school and flavoured hip-hop artists such as Nadia Nakai, Ricky Rick, Frank Casino and fellow rank-climber and amapiano singer, Folastic.  Also known as the Hood Pharmacist, J Molley born Jesse Molle hails from Centurion and has done exceptionally well in earning his stripes in the industry. He actively built a solid fan base when his music career took off on Soundcloud getting him over 10 000 hits on his first single and he has never looked back.
This young creative who is also a mental illness advocate is ready to share how his hard work and overcoming challenges has now finally given him a chance to step into the world with no stress.
Full track list to his upcoming project.
