South African rapper Chad Da Don is back to claim online steaming platforms

Chad Da Don continues his impeccable work ethic in 2020 as he unwraps highly awaited remix of his much loved single titled Korobela featuring a star-studded line up of Emtee, Bonafide Billi, and Lolli.

Korobela is known as a love potion in the African culture, starting off with a roll of banging vocals and stunning instrumentals, the song combines superb lyrical prowess, youthful and yet authentically African in its sound. Chad once again exhibits his versatility as an artists with his unique Motswako infusion, assisted by Emtee, Bonafide Billi and Lolli’s flawlessness deliveries.

Chad’s style of music can be described as hip-hop club bangers, motswako infused in some of the tracks all the way to mellow and soulful beats. Korobela remix is an extension of Chad Da Don’s colorful discography, boasting features alongside music heavy weights such as Brian Soko (known for producing the Jay Z and Beyoncé banger Drunk in Love), Cassper Nyovest, Anatii and Nasty C to mention a few.

#KorobelaRemix is set to give way to Chad’s second studio album release earmarked for this coming summer. His fans have been eagerly awaiting since release of highly acclaimed debut album dubbed The Book of Chad.

