South African rapper Chad Da Don brings the nostalgia of childhood rhymes on new single “Bana Ba se Kolo”

To get fans ready for his upcoming second studio album Dreams Don’t Sleep, Chad Da Don has released another single titled Bana Ba se Kolo featuring Zingah, Gigi Lamayne and Bonafide Billi.

Stream/Download #BanaBaseKolo here: https://smarturl.it/BanaBaSeKolo

Chad da Don is making sure that everyone understands that 2020 is his year indeed. Following the hugely successful release of his single Prada featuring YoungstaCPT, Chad returns with another potential chart topping single in #BanaBaseKolo.

#BanaBasekolo is a song that gives the best vibes of wavy and feel-good music. The tram-like wavy and smooth tune packs the burst of rhymes and stunning delivery of verses from the trio of Chad Da Don, Zingah, and Gigi Lamayne accompanied by Bonafide Billi on the hook.

Produced by Bonafide Billi #BanaBasekolo sees the four artists on a mission to school their industry peers with their impeccable verse deliveries. Chad exhibits his versatility as an artists and true to his style of music which can be described as hip-hop club bangers, motswako infused in some of the tracks all the way to mellow and soulful beats.

“This is my third single out off my upcoming second studio album titled Dreams Don’t Sleep which is dropping on 9 October. Fans can expect more content and music leading up to the album release date, stay tuned,” expresses Chad Da Don.