South African rapper AKA tests positive for covid-19 virus

Written by on July 10, 2020

Multi award-winning South African musician, AKA, has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus.

In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public.

AKA pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitizing and washing our hands.

Since the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, AKA has taken precautions that were stipulated by the WHO and the SA Government. COVID-19 has become a very real part of many lives in South Africa and AKA will therefore be sharing his recovery journey with everyone whilst in self-isolation as he aims to be as transparent as possible about his journey with COVID-19.

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
