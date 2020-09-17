South AFRICAN RADIO/CLUB DJ PRULUV OPENS a dialogue about Mental heath

The month of October has been declared Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa, with the objective of not only educating the public about mental health, but also to reduce the stigma and discrimination that people with mental illness are often subjected to.

Having been booked and busy, hitting the clubs, hosting radio shows and MCing at prestigious events for almost a decade, little did people know that one of Mzansi’s female entertainers, Dj Pruluv, had been diagnosed with Clinical Depression and Stress.

Dj Pruluv – A Radio & Club Dj, MC and Motivational Speaker – has decided to speak out about her 10 year struggle and journey with Clinical Depression and Stress.

Dj Pruluv had this to say about the start of her journey with depression, “When I was diagnosed with Clinical Depression and Stress in 2010, I didn’t know of anyone personally who had suffered from depression. The diagnosis came as a shock and initially I was very confused because I didn’t fully understand what depression was, until I was hospitalised in a wellness ward for 1 month and was put on antidepressants for 3 months.”

It has taken Dj Pruluv 10 years to finally talk about her journey with depression and now she aims to promote education around depression, to try curb the rate of people who commit suicide due to mental illnesses. She aims to make people, particularly women and the youth, feel more comfortable talking about depression because when they know and see that even people in the entertainment industry suffer from mental illness, the message will fully resonate, unlike when the message is solely spread by medical professionals.

Dj Pruluv has hosted the Pruluv Conversations About Depression on her social media pages; she’s been featured on SABC 1’s Expressions, where she talked about Depression and she continues to spread awareness about depression through her social media posts.