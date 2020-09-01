South African Pull out in numbers for the icy water splash

Johannesburg, South Africa – it is only a day to go until the 2020 Special Olympics South Africa Polar Plunge kicks off. The organization has received an overwhelming response from celebrities and supporters that have committed to taking the plunge into a pool to which 5 tons of ice have been added The 4th edition of the Polar Plunge will take place on the 5th September at the popular Altitude Beach in Fourways. This year’s target was 150 committed celebrities and business leaders taking the plunge and this target has now been surpassed.

Due to Level 2 restrictions the event will take place with no spectators but will be live-streamed on Special Olympics South Africa social media platforms. Plungers will be staggered to adhere to the restrictions and a number of plungers that are not able to attend will be plunging remotely. The focus for this year’s Plunge will be on raising funds for food parcels for Special Olympics athletes and their families that have been left destitute by the corona virus and lockdown in South Africa.

Now in the 4th year of the Polar Plunge, the support from well-known personalities and media has been phenomenal. Most have not only opened their pockets to help feed the less privileged families of our athletes, but over 150 of them have committed to plunging into an icy cold pool of water to drive awareness of this annual fundraiser” said Melanie Ramjee, Deputy Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa. “It’s truly humbling when people who themselves have been financially affected by the global pandemic can get involved, That’s the ubuntu I signed up for”.

The Special Olympics food parcel contains 22kg of fruit and vegetables, 10kg of maize meal and 3 kg of beans and lentils. This can feed a family of four for up to 3 weeks. The cost of one food parcel is R250.

This year Special Olympics is asking each plunger to commit to at least R250 to feed one family. They are also asking supporters to come on board and support the food parcel drive. Supporters can donate at:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/so-food-parcel-drive