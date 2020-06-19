sOUTH african prolific storyteller Zoë Modiga introduces her new sound

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

At the back of her first Album Yellow: The Novel, the South African dynamic storyteller Zoë Modiga decided to take embark on a quest to dig deeper in to her identity and to be in with what it means to be a young black woman synch with it means.

Zoë has been writing songs in her mother tongue to evoke a soulful storytelling of the human condition, now she is back with a motive to emit self love vibrations, this self produced artist rose to fame after partaking in a singing competition The Voice South Africa back in 2016, ‘Lengoma’ which is the first single to her upcoming album re -introduces her new sound, new journey and philosophy to people as she explores the traditional West and Southern African influences paired with communal celebratory lyrics. Featuring Tubatsi Mpho Moloi the lead singer from Urban Village, Zoe drescibes this song as a song for the times, A song for healing, for dancing and a song for all people.

The full album titled Inganekwane is due for a release later this month.