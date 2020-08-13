South African Prolific artist SUI Explores the Fear of Love in new single

South African born singer songwriter Some.Unique.Individual aka SUI is back with a new single “HOW YOU FEEL” asserting his presence in the year 2020. With love a recurring theme in SUI’s nostalgic storyline, “How You Feel” featuring Eden October & Blvck Spece is layered by an idyllic pulse of alternative RnB with fusion of a mellowed out Hip-Hop taste. This introspective bliss talks about the uncertainty of expression by asking the obvious question that warrants for one to explore their emotions, How do you really feel about xy & .z…

This single follows up the Debut EP “Philophobia” (Greek – Fear of Falling in Love) sonic love diary that showcased of his versatile, taste and vocal range. How you feel is a response to the “fear of love” or rather overcoming the “fear of love” constantly addressed throughout the project Philophobia.

How You Feel is set to hit up the digital platforms as of tomorrow the 14th of August 2020.

Meanwhile whip up some anticipation with “Ela Wanana” SUI’s leading single produced by SAMA26 nominee FKA Mash which found success in the South African deep and afro house and this music video that made its television debut on Channel O’s – Hitlist.