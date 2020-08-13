South African Prolific artist SUI Explores the Fear of Love in new single

Written by on August 13, 2020

South African born singer songwriter Some.Unique.Individual aka SUI is back with a new single “HOW YOU FEEL” asserting his presence in the year 2020.  With love a recurring theme in SUI’s nostalgic storyline, “How You Feel” featuring Eden October & Blvck Spece is layered by an idyllic pulse of alternative RnB with fusion of a mellowed out Hip-Hop taste. This introspective bliss talks about the uncertainty of expression by asking the obvious question that warrants for one to explore their emotions, How do you really feel about xy & .z… 

This single follows up the Debut EP “Philophobia” (Greek – Fear of Falling in Love) sonic love diary that showcased of his versatile, taste and vocal range. How you feel is a response to the “fear of love” or rather overcoming the “fear of love” constantly addressed throughout the project Philophobia.

How You Feel is set to hit up the digital platforms as of  tomorrow the 14th of August 2020. 

Meanwhile whip up some anticipation with “Ela Wanana” SUI’s leading single  produced by  SAMA26 nominee FKA Mash which found success in the South African deep and afro house and this music video that  made its television debut on Channel O’s – Hitlist.

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Spokenpriestess pulls up in all African female cast for her debut single

August 13, 2020

0 0

NIGERIAN Hypeman Energy GAD takes afro beat TO THE WORLD

August 13, 2020

0 0

Lungisa Xhamela drops Nawe Off The Best R&B/Soul Album In South Africa

August 13, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

NIGERIAN Hypeman Energy GAD takes afro beat TO THE WORLD

Thumbnail
Previous post

King Monada and Henny C hoard the radio spotlight with 98.7 Million Impressions

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST