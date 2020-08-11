South African pop band Raskells serves up a scoop of love on rhythm with new a single ‘Around You’

Raskells is a music band based in Cape Town founded in 2019 aimed with a fine art to blend music genres. There are seven band members and only three members voiced on Around You mainly Vimbiso Nzuma aka Tiny Temper, Simbarashe Chivanga aka Simphill and Tinotenda Zandodha aka Slotah the chanter. Around You is part of the All I Have Ep released on the 08th of November 2019.

“At Raskells Music we believe in dialogue and unconditional spread of love. Our belief is evidenced by our recent track titled Around You.

Around You is a jam boardered on love boundaries with the main aim being to fight against gender based violence and to help curb the marauding cases and effects of domestic violence through music”

Music Video was directed and filmed by Nikita Gluhov from Production NaVida in Russia. The video was shot in Cape Town, German, Italy and Russia.