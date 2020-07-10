South African musician Masandi seals a global deal with a new single.

Sandile Mfusi, aka Masandi is no stranger to the entertainment industry – established TV actor, respected songwriter and up & coming performing artist, he has come a long way since his first taste in 2011 as a member of the hip-hop outfit Niche Fam.

Masandi’s time with Niche Fam drew him into the wider entertainment industry and in 2013 he took his acting career to the next level as he played Jojo in the hit drama series ‘Isibaya’. The is role was closely followed by his first leading part in 2014’s feature‘Sugar Mama’.

His debut solo single ‘Bring It Back’ brought him to the attention of legendrary rapper K.O., with whom he went on to collaborate on the hit single ‘One Time’. He has since gone on to work with Big Nuz, Gemini Major, Aewon Wolf and Captain Blu (Nigeria) and has shared stages with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Trey Songz. All the while he has been carving his own niche with a fresh blend of R&B, soul, maskandi, and hip- hop.

Says Vusi Leeuw, Warner Music South Africa’s Head of A&R – “it is a great pleasure to have the multitalented Masandi as part of our musical family – we have been keeping a keen eye on his progress for a while now and his future looks really bright”

Masandi himself adds “It’s been a long time coming. I’m humbled and excited to say that I am finally part of the Warner Music family. It’s truly a blessing and I’m looking forward to the fruition of this new partnership and journey ahead.”

Masandi is currently readying the release of his major label debut – expected 17th July 2020.