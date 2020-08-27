South African musician lordkez about to drop 9-track EP “Charcotta”.

Following the release of her celebrated debut cult-classic effort Revenge Season over a year ago, South African musician lordkez is finally due to drop her transcendent sophomore project, Charcotta. Citing Erykah Badu, Mac Miller and Scarlxrd as some of the artists who have influenced her musical taste, it is not a surprise that this genre-fluid masterpiece is as diverse as it is focused.

The 9-track EP – spanning a vast and profoundly musical soundscape – is a breath of fresh air in that merges the sophistication of classic cadences with the contemporary sensibilities of the new wave, in a manner that seduces as much as it disarms.Recorded during a period of personal transition and spiritual growth, the project offers a profoundly layered experience exploring love, melancholy, youthful indiscretion, ego, meditation; all cosily tied together with a bow made from bespoke vocal deliveries and inventive arrangements.

On Charcotta, lordkez enlist the help of a handful of diversely dynamic peers from around the globe to elevate the listening experience; these includie Maryland emcee J-Tek, UK fusion-jazz musician Blind MIC, Nigeria’s Alté leader AYLØ, and South African lyrical juggernaut Priddy Ugly.

Of her collaborators, “I wanted to work with like-minded people who were on the same creative frequency as I was during the period I recorded Charcotta. I have great respect for everyone who contributed to this project and I’m eternally grateful for their vibes.”

Charcotta will be released through Steyn Entertainment, under the STAY LOW subsidiary; available worldwide on 25 September 2020.