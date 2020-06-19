South African musician Aubrey Qwana shares a visual presentation of his dream

KwaZulu Natal born Aubrey Qwana is a rapper, producer and Afro soul musician who masters the craft of capturing unique culturally infused South African tales with an added modern flair. He is known by hit songs like Ngaqonwa which tells a classic traditional love story.

Aubrey confessed that growing up he had a dream of speaking to the masses using different elements of my craft being, my voice, my style, and most importantly his roots, hence in light of the youth Month commemoration Aubrey shared a video for Molo his latest single. This video narrates a delightful account of an emancipated African youth, free to pursue dreams and liberated enough to own their identity.

“Youth Day, a day where we honor the sacrifices of the Youth that came before us I realise how blessed I am to be able to pursue my dream precisely because of those that came before me and also that dream with you. With that I bring to you a Visual presentation of my dream.” – Aubrey expressed