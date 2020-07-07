SOUTH AFRICAN musical Band URBAN VILLAGE AND STUDIO SODA PRESENTS ‘It Takes A Village’

Soda Studio and Urban Village is bringing four-part participatory live stream titled ‘It Takes A Village’

Episode One: Mvela Kuqala, explores the band’s latest single ‘Izivunguvungu’ a song inspired by Zulu traditional music genre called Isicathamiya. Izivunguvungu is about striving to overcome the storms and hardships of life, about the promise of the return home and grieving ones family.

Hosted by Paul Mnisi (formally known as RudeBoy Paul) the band will dig into their vinyl crates to play tracks and a couple of covers from acts like The Crocodiles, Zulu Messengers and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Plus a set of originals off their highly anticipated debut album due out on French label Nø Førmat (home of Oumou Sangare and Blick Bassy to name a few), their first singles Sakhisizwe and Izivungvungu off their debut album have garnered coverage on Pan African Music, OkayAfrica, Afropunk, Radio Nova (France), WDR (Germany).

Soda Studios are combining live performance, listening sessions, live interviews, Virtual fan rooms and custom designed sets to offer people at home not only a grooving music experience but also educational experience by digging deep into the culture that brought out the music as well as meeting the main cultural influences behind it.