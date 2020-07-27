South African Leading Musician collaborate campaign to induce resilience

Prolific artist and transformation speaker Zolani Mahola has orchestrated a campaign called BecauseWeAre aimed at encouraging unity, resilience, and action launched last week with a song featuring 30 top South African musicians, including Vusi Mahlasela, Amanda Black, Arno Carstens, J’Something, Yvonne Chaka-Chaka, Karen Zoid, Majozi, Ready D, Khuli Chana and more under the banner of the Mzansi All-Stars.

This campaign will open dialogues among South Africans, encourage them to let their voices be heard and discuss solutions to challenges faced in light of the pandemic and lockdown, it includes campaign includes twofold: An education initiative will take this conversation into classrooms, to help young people develop resilience and agency.

The song which was written by Zolani Mahola and Aron Halevi (who together started Freshly ground) with creative input from Dylan Wray (director of education human rights organisation, Shikaya).

Listen to because you Here

Due the lockdown restrictions, each of the contributing artists worked in isolation, recording their parts in their homes. In producing the song Mr Mallum and RJ Benjamin, one of South Africa’s leading music producers, blended these parts together to create an anthemic track which expresses themes of hope, resilience and unity, without shying from our past and present struggles.

The campaign conversation will form the basis of an education programme led by Shikaya, a human rights and education NGO that works with teachers across South Africa to make sure that the lessons we learn from this moment are long lasting.

All contributing artists

Amanda Black, Ard Matthews, Arno Carstens, Agape, Bonga Kwana, Buhlebendalo Mda, Cheistar, Craig Hinds, Divine Mahara, Early B, Emo Adams, Francois Van Coke, Gabriela Diamond, Jabulani Mthembu, Jack Parow, J’Something, Jedd Kossew, Jeremy Loops, Jimmy Nevis, Kahn Morbee, Karen Zoid, Khayelitsha United Mambazo, Khuli Chana, Majozi, Ready D, Shane Cooper, Vusi Mahlasela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zoë Modiga, Zolani Mahola